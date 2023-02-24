NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday morning, local chef Erica McQueen joined News 8 to show our viewers how they can make a delicious shrimp and grits dish right at home!

McQueen owns Queen’s Delight Cafe in Bridgeport, a restaurant famous for their mouthwatering dishes.

Customers can choose from a variety of dishes including their red velvet waffles, fried shrimp & lobster grits, or fries and their bacon, egg & cheese on a honey biscuit.

You can visit the Queens Delight Cafe website here and follow their Instagram at this link.

Watch the video in the player above to learn how to make the shrimp and grits special!