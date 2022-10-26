ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy.

But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant in Enfield, followed by several other locations around the state!

A spokesperson from Raising Cane’s confirmed the restaurant is expected to open by the end of 2023 and will be located at 90 Elm St.

After that, the restaurant plans to set up shops in Hartford, Simsbury, and New Haven.

“For a long time, we’ve heard from Connecticut Caniacs about bringing Cane’s to CT – we’re so excited to finally make that happen!” said Julia Doyle, director of public relations at Raising Cane’s, in a statement to News 8.

Currently, there is only one other place in New England where you can find the popular chain: Boston, Massachusetts.

Aside from that, the following closest location just recently opened its doors in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.