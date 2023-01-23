SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best.

Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered.

Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, foodie magazine has announced that Southbury is home to the best diner in Connecticut.

And that hot spot is none other than the Laurel Diner on Main Street!

The smaller the better, right? While some restaurants rely on flash and fashion, this is not one of those places. It’s homey and inconspicuous, but that’s what makes it such a hidden gem. And if you’re a Southbury local, you know that this fan favorite is beyond worth the smaller size.

Laurel Diner’s homemade corned beef hash, eggs, and hash browns (Image from Laurel Diner’s Facebook page)

This diner has been a community staple for years and serves all-day breakfast and lunch. According to its website, it offers freshly made, homemade corned beef hash, omelets, waffles, burgers, unique specials, and more.

And according to Food & Wine Magazine, its homemade corned beef hash is a must-try.

“At the Laurel Diner you will always leave happy, full, and part of the family!” the diner website states.

The diner is owned by Peter and Stephanie Homick, who have both run the thriving business since 1997. In a Facebook post, the grateful couple stated how thankful they were for the magazine’s recognition.

