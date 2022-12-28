“Guac doc” Guy Fieri has dip tips and answers to the most burning guacamole questions (Photo: Business Wire).

Conn. (WTNH) — One of America’s most beloved chefs and TV personalities is sharing his delicious secrets.

Flavortown food critic Guy Fieri, known for his flaming shirts, shades, and spikey hair, has been a household staple for years. Arguably his most popular show, “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives“, showcases the energetic cook trying out some of the best local hot spots around the country.

The show is currently in its 42nd season, and it’s estimated Fieri has been to over 1,250 restaurants so far. And with every episode, we at home sit and stare at some of the most delicious dishes we can imagine.

So Mashed, a multi-platform publication for foodies everywhere, went state by state and compiled a list of Fieri’s favorite food destinations.

And in Connecticut, Fieri’s favorite spot is Valencia Luncheria in Norwalk!

While Valencia Luncheria is a long way from South America, the Venezuelan cuisine is out of this world, according to the Flavortown king. The restaurant prides itself on its ability to create the unexpected, whipping up new and unique dishes through inspiration and a keen awareness of food combinations.

Run by a passionate and highly experienced chef, this hidden gem offers a wide variety of unique arepas and empanadas, along with tons of other classic Latin dishes.

When Fieri made his visit to Valencia Luncheria, he tried the roasted pork arepa, a meal he said took him by surprise in the best possible way. He also listed the pernil arepa (pork Venezuelan pocket sandwich), The Morning After, the Strong Island, and the Red Smitty as special dishes any visitors should try.

Or for anyone with a sweet tooth, Mashed gave a special nod to the Nutella and peanut butter empanada.

Valencia Luncheria is located at 164 Main Street in Norwalk and is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

You can contact the restaurant by calling (203) 846-8009 or you can order online here.