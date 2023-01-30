(WTNH) — The Super Bowl match is set. On Sunday, Feb. 12, the Philadelphia Eagles will go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.
Whether you’re a Chiefs or Eagles fan, there’s one thing everyone can agree on: wings.
In households across the country, people will be chowing down on their favorite chicken wings as they watch the game. But let’s be honest, who wants to cook on game day?
News 8 compiled a list of the best wing places in the state according to Best Things Connecticut to prepare you for the big day.
Top 10 Wing Places in Connecticut
- Groggy Frogg in Southington
- This restaurant claims to be the best in Southington but has hard proof when it comes to their wing game. During the 2022 Wing Fest, the Groggy Frogg was voted to have the best overall wings, best-tasting hot wings, and fan favorites! Plus, if you want to watch the game at a true sports bar, they’ve got it covered. All NFL games are shown live on their TVs, with wing deals every Sunday.
- Dew Drop Inn in Derby
- They’ve got two whole pages of their menu dedicated just to their wings. So yes, this restaurant is legit. You can choose from a long list of different sauces or dry rubs, ranging from your “basic” creations to “absolutely ridiculous”. Just be sure to check out the Inn’s age restrictions if you’re under 21.
- Hot Rods Café in New London
- Hot Rods Cafe prides itself on its eclectic tastes and killer wings. The atmosphere is perfect for game day, with wings and beer the two premiere foods on the menu. Plus, enjoy the food on the restaurant’s deck overlooking the Thames River. What could be better?
- J. Timothy’s Taverne in Plainville
- This is a restaurant that takes the Super Bowl very seriously. On its website, the tavern has already posted a series of instructions on how to get your wings for the big day well in advance. Takeout orders start as early as Jan. 31, and the website claims to have sold out in advance for the past three years. The bucket of wings special (which has 35-40 wings) is the only size available to go for the big weekend, so start your orders now.
- Archie Moore’s in New Haven, Fairfield, Milford, Wallingford, and Branford
- While it may be a chain, it’s a staple and fan favorite across Connecticut. Known for their wings, Archi Moore’s is a great stop for Super Bowl Sunday. Plus if you really are ready to cook your own wings for the game, they’ve got you covered with their famous sauce. It’s bottled and sold at local shops across the state!
- WesWings in Middletown
- When “wings” is literally in the name, you have to suspect the wings are going to be good. And according to Best Things Connecticut, they are! Plus they’ve got afternoon specials for their wings every afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can only imagine the deals they’ll have for the Super Bowl.
- Hoodoo Brown BBQ in Ridgefield
- A true Texas-inspired BBQ spot, this hot spot owns its BBQ wings. The owners learned the ways of Texas barbeque and brought their secrets back to Connecticut, according to the website, to make the perfect wings. And in this restaurant too, Super Bowl pre-orders are already listed on the website, so act fast.
- The Hidden Still in Ellington
- Another restaurant with an impressive list of dry and wet rubs for wings, The Hidden Still has you covered whether you want spicy hot or savory sweet. And according to the website, the chicken wings are brined for 25 hours for added color and flavor. Pretty tempting, right?
- Cheeks Chicken and Waffles in Manchester and Wallingford
- From a food truck to a local chain, Cheeks Chicken and Waffles is now a huge hit in Connecticut. It was voted to have the best wings by a traveling food blog back in 2020, and people haven’t stopped raving about it since, according to the restaurant’s Instagram. At this restaurant, it’s all about chicken, all the time.
- Wings Over Storrs in Storrs
- While this chain isn’t just in Connecticut, the wings are undeniable. The entire menu is chicken-based, so what else can you expect? And according to the website, for a limited time only, the Honey Hot sauce is back. So if you’re up in Storrs, be sure to check it out.