HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After nearly 30 years, a seafood staple is closing its doors.

The Chowder Pot in Hartford announced on Facebook Tuesday that in the coming months, it will be serving its last guests and closing up shop.

According to the restaurant’s post, the owners made the decision to sell the location due to the building’s old age, the size of the space, and its upkeep. Plus, there are many new businesses itching to call the space their new home.

The owners stated that while they aren’t sure what’s next for them, the Chowder Pot’s incredible soups will still be sold in local markets. They also promised to update social media as soon as they decided where the Chowder Pot will pop up next.

Until then, the Facebook post thanked loyal customers for their dedication to the New England classic, which brought staple dishes to residents across the state.

The U.S.S. Chowder Pot IV was first opened in 1994, and hopefully, it will return to Hartford in the near future.

Or until that time comes, if it does at all, the U.S.S. Chowder Pot III in Branford remains open.