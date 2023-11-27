(NEXSTAR) — Connecticut is home to a lot of good food — including dozens of dishes sampled by Guy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown himself.

It should come as no surprise that Fieri has featured 10 of the Nutmeg State’s restaurants on his hit Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” (Or maybe it is a surprise — there should be more than ten restaurants in the state worthy of national exposure, right?)

Guy Fieri (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

In any case, here’s a look at the Connecticut locations visited by Fieri at least once across the 45 seasons of his show.

Super Duper Weenie

Found at 306 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield, Super Duper Weenie was featured in two episodes. As noted by Food Network, the restaurant takes special pride in its New Englander hot dog, which comes with sauerkraut and bacon, among other toppings.

Valencia Luncheria

Fieri ate his very first arepa at Valencia Luncheria. The Venezuelan dish consists of a cooked dough filled with a combination of cheese, meat or veggies. The restaurant, located in Norwalk, also serves one with Nutella and cream cheese.

O’Rourke’s Diner

O’Rourke’s Diner has been featured twice. On his trips to Middletown, Fieri tried colcannon, an Irish dish made with cabbage and mashed potatoes, as well as a “Trilogy of French Toast,” according to the Food Network.

Merritt Canteen

Fieri noted that the soft-shell crab and New England clam chowder at Merritt Canteen in Bridgeport were “wicked good.” But the restaurant serves up more than just seafood, with a menu featuring burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes, too.

Black Duck Cafe

Fieri especially like the steamers and clam broth at Black Duck Cafe in Westport, but the restaurant also has clams casino and stuffed clams on its menu. “Triple D” also gave a shout-out to the Black Duck Burger, with sautéed peppers and onions.

Il Pastaficio

Il Pastaficio in Greenwich treated Fieri to lasagna with truffle and mushrooms as well as a homemade pasta dish with duck ragu that gave him “goosebumps.” The restaurant has another location in Westport, according to its site.

The Stamford Diner

Appearing in an episode called “Tasty Time Travel,” The Stamford Diner is an old-school eatery with a large menu that ranges from breakfast to dinner, with plenty of dessert.

Corbo’s Southside Deli

With locations in Stamford and Greenwich, Corbo’s Southside Deli was featured on the “Sandwich-Fest” episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” The Italian style deli also has an all-day breakfast and offers a group ordering menu for when you need to feed a large party.

Grigg Street Pizza

Grigg Street Pizza, in Greenwich, offers pizza, cheesesteaks, sandwiches and more. On the restaurant’s website, co-owners Matthew Watson and Jonathan Corbo say they hope to provide “a simple, consistent menu that isn’t trying to be everything to everyone, but does hopefully have something for anyone.”

Kouzina Greek Taverna and Bar

Guy visited Kouzina Greek Taverna and Bar in Stamford alongside sportscaster Dan Patrick, where the two shared some “gangster Greek” dishes, according to Food Network. The restaurant also shared its recipe for pastitsio, a baked pasta layered with Bechamel and meat sauces.

In addition to the eateries mentioned above, Fieri also visited Wilson’s Holy Smoke BBQ, and Corey’s Catsup and Mustard, two restaurants that have since closed after appearing on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”