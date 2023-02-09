Conn. (WTNH) — Whether you like pepperoni, veggies, or even pineapple on your pizza, if you love a good slice, Thursday is your day.
National Pizza Day is taking place on Feb. 9, which means pizza places across the country are having deals! Here in Connecticut, there are tons of deals on pizza all over the state.
News 8 gathered a list of all the best Pizza Day deals so you can celebrate this holiday just right.
National Pizza Day Deals in Connecticut:
- 7-Eleven: Rewards members can get a cheese or pepperoni pizza for just $7
- Bertucci’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta: Get 50% off ANY pizza by saying “Pizza Day” to your server or using the code “PIZZADAY” when ordering online
- Brio Italian Grille: Get 50% off all flatbreads
- Check E. Cheese: Get a free large, one-topping pizza when you buy one at a regular price
- Domino’s: Get a mix-and-match deal with any two menu items for only $6.99 each
- GoPuff: The Mean Tomato is GoPuff Kitchen’s pizza brand, from Feb. 6 through Feb. 12, all pizzas are on sale for $8.99 and include 50% off wings with any pizza purchase
- Pizza Hut: For a limited time, you can get the Big New Yorker pizza for $13.99
- Papa John’s: For a limited time, you can get a crispy parm pizza for $12.99
- Sam’s Club: From Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, get $1 off a Member’s Mark 16-inch pizza at Sam’s Club
- Slice: Offers $5 off your first order on the Slice app (with a minimum order of $25), just use code PIZZADAY2023