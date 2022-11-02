(WTNH) — It’s a debate as old as time, where can one grab the best slice of pizza?

The answers vary for everyone, and in Connecticut, it depends on who you ask. Some of us are die-hard Frank Pepe fans. Others are dedicated to Sally’s and will wait in line for almost an hour for a slice.

And then there are those of us who prefer Pizza Hut. No shame to the Hut, but let’s be honest, we’re not looking for chain pizza here.

To settle the debate about who’s got the perfect slice, News 8 turned to Yelp. Yelp listed its top 10 pizza places in the state based on their reviews out of 5 stars:

This list may seem controversial to some, but Yelp has spoken. So enjoy your pizza, Connecticut!

If you think you have a better pizza slice near you, email in your recommendation to reportit@wtnh.com.

* Editor’s note: Both Modern Apizza and Natalie’s Apizza received a rank of 4.2 stars. Because Modern had a larger amount of reviews, News 8 made the decision to give it a higher slot. *