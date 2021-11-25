Foxwoods Casino serves Thanksgiving dinner for families across the region

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Foxwoods Casino is serving up Thanksgiving dinner for families across the region at their restaurants on Thursday.

Here is a list of participating Foxwood Restaurants:

  • Cedar Steakhouse and Oyster Bar
  • Veranda Cafe
  • Juniors
  • David Burke Prime Steakhouse
  • Caputo Trattoria
  • Golden Dragon

The prices of meals range from $23-80. You can find three-course meals, and a variety of foods from butternut squash bisque, mashed potatoes, steak, to sausage stuffing, turkey, and roasted vegetables.

To make a reservation, go to foxwoods.com.

