Foxwoods Casino serves Thanksgiving dinner for families across the region

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Foxwoods Casino is serving up Thanksgiving dinner for families across the region at their restaurants on Thursday.

Here is a list of participating Foxwood Restaurants:

Cedar Steakhouse and Oyster Bar

Veranda Cafe

Juniors

David Burke Prime Steakhouse

Caputo Trattoria

Golden Dragon

The prices of meals range from $23-80. You can find three-course meals, and a variety of foods from butternut squash bisque, mashed potatoes, steak, to sausage stuffing, turkey, and roasted vegetables.

To make a reservation, go to foxwoods.com.