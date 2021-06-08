Local food critic lands Netflix show where he travels to small restaurants looking for big bites

Conn. (WTNH) — Local food critic, Daym Drops, just landed his own Netflix show.

Daymon Patterson grew up in Stratford and in 2009 started doing food reviews in his car on his lunch break. He went viral after a trip to Five Guys. Since then, he’s been on the Rachel Ray show, Jimmy Fallon, and now, Netflix.

He’s highly entertaining, smart, and funny. In his new show, he travels to small restaurants with some big bites.

“We’re going to the mom and pops that the community is talking about. Places and restaurants, food trucks. I’m in people’s backyards eating food. I don’t care. We’re going to where there’s passion, there’s love. There’s excitement. Getting people excited all over again about eating at mom and pop establishments,” said Daym Drops.

He says he’s hoping to work in a Connecticut episode in a second season. But, if you want to check out this first season, Fresh, Fried, and Crispy kicks off Wednesday on Netflix.