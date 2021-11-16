Masonicare director shares Thanksgiving maple brined turkey recipe

(WTNH) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and not everyone has time to cook a turkey for several hours, but there is a recipe for pan-seared turkey that can be cooked in less than two hours.

Chef Matthew Whitbeck, director of dining service for Masonicare at Chester Village, shares the recipe for Pan-Seared Maple Brined Turkey:

Pan-Seared Turkey Maple Brined Turkey

Brine

1 qt water

1/2 cup of pure maple syrup

1/2 kosher salt

10-12 peppercorns

6 all spice berries

4 juniper berries

2-4 bay leaves

1 10-15 lbs. turkey (legs, wings, and breast removied from the turkey carcass

Save turkey Carcass for stock to make gravy or soup

Turkey Rub

2 tbls dried sage

1 tbls thyme

1 tbls oregano

1tbls granulated garlic

1 tbls finelly chopped rosemary

1 tbls lemon zest

2 tps kosher salt

1 tps black pepper

2 tbls olive oil to use when coating the Turkey

Preparation

1. Mix together the brine ingredients. Place the Wing, Leg, and turkey breast in a 2 Gallon sealable ziplock bag. Add the brine. Let the turkey marinate in the brine for up to eight hours.

2. An Hour to an hour and a half before mealtime, take the turkey parts out of the Brine and Pat dry.

3. Mix together the dry ingredients. Coat the turkey by massaging the dry rub with olive oil and dry rub mixture.

4. Using a large Sautee pan or braising dish, turn on medium to high heat. Heat up the pan and add the olive oil or some canola oil to prevent sticking. Add the Turkey Skin side down.

5. Sear turkeys until skin is golden brown, flip, and do the same.

6. Place the turkey’s parts skin side up on a rimmed baking sheet and place in the preheated 400-degree oven.

7. Set timer for 40 Minutes. Temp the turkey to make sure the internal temperature is above 165 degrees. The smaller pieces will take less time. The drumsticks can take up to one hour.

8. When they are up to temp remove pieces from the oven and place them on a serving platter.

Enjoy!

