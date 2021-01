(WTNH) — Do you have a gluten allergy? Abby Helman, the owner of Gluten Free New England, joins News 8 to discuss the gluten-free resource she has created.

Abby is a mother of four who knows all too well about this topic. To help others, she created the website to serve as New England’s gluten-free resource filled with upcoming events, reviews of restaurants and products and more.

Find out more on Abby’s website here.