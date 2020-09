(WTNH) — Who has the best pizza in the country? There’s a correct answer for that — It’s right here in Connecticut!

According to the Daily Meal, specifically in New Haven, the Elm City! Frank Pepe’s in New Haven ranks atop the list of best pizzas in the U.S. for yet another year.

Six pizzerias in Connecticut made the list this year. And if you’re curious about how deep-dish styles performed, Chicago placed 2nd!