North Central District Health Department reports several fell ill after eating at Gerry’s Donuts in Ellington

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The North Central District Health Department is warning food-goers on Friday to not eat food products from Gerry’s Donuts in Ellington after reports of people who recently ate there fell ill.
According to the North Central District Health Department, several reports released of gastrointestinal illness from those who recently ate donuts and other products from Gerry’s Donuts.
They say symptoms reported include vomiting and diarrhea. Any leftover products in homes are being asked to be thrown away.
Gerry’s Donuts released a statement on Facebook saying:
We would like to acknowledge the fact that numerous customers may have fallen ill after visiting our shop this past weekend. We take our customer’s safety seriously and would like to apologize if Gerry’s Donuts contributed in any way to this illness. We are not taking this lightly and will open back up for business as soon as we feel it’s safe… Thank you for your continued loyalty