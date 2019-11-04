Pepperidge Farm new cookie flavors in stores now

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pepperidge Farm’s two new cookie flavors are available in stores now.

The company’s classic Milano cookies will now come in Caramel Macchiato and Irish Cream flavors.

Pepperidge Farm says these drink-inspired flavors are the perfect balance of crisp, delicate cookies and luxuriously rich chocolate, now with a deliciously indulgent twist.

The Irish Cream and Caramel Macchiato Milano cookies will be available at Target stores nationwide starting November 4th for $3.89, just in time for the holiday season.

