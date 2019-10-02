Get This Week’s Free Retirement Guide

About Johnson Brunetti

Johnson Brunetti is an independent Retirement and Investment Specialty firm with offices located throughout the state. Our firm was built based on the foundations of integrity, trustworthiness and creating a sense of confidence for our clients as they approach their retirement years.

Founded in 2003, the firm has grown to a staff of over 30 with neighborhood offices throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts. Joel Johnson, CFP® and our team of experienced professionals have successfully helped and guided over 3,500 families through the retirement planning process.

We offer complete services to address all of our client’s financial priorities: