Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Connecticut
Crime
Politics
Washington D.C. News
Border Report Tour
Health
Consumer
News 8 Investigators
Regional News
National
International
Technology
Unusual Stories
GR8 Holiday Give
Opioid Crisis
News 8 Now Updates
CMA Awards
Veterans Voices
All Things Irish
Top Stories
Iraqi officials: 3 more protesters killed in central Baghdad
US names service members killed in Afghanistan chopper crash
Vernon man facing 16 felony charges for burglary, illegal firearm possession
Judge temporarily stops 1st federal execution in 16 years
Weather
Today’s Forecast
CT Radar
8 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings
Weather Alerts
Hurricane Tracker
Weather Headlines
Traffic
Live Traffic Map
Live Traffic Cameras
Top Stories
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: out-of-control tractor trailer narrowly misses state troopers in Illinois
Top Stories
House Dems put ‘trucks only’ tolls back on table, trucking industry says they already pay taxes cars don’t
Top Stories
Fire destroys Marino’s Restaurant in Torrington, family-owned for over 60 years
Rt. 9 Southbound in Chester reopens after serious accident
Victims identified in Cheshire crash, 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
Tanker truck accident causes delays on I-95 North in Guilford
Sports
HS Football Game of the Week
New England Patriots
NY Giants
Hartford Athletic
NBA
MLB
NHL
High School
Hockey Power Play
Top Stories
Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65
Top Stories
Bucks star Antetokounmpo suing home remodeling contractor
Humble One: Mourinho says emotionally stronger at Tottenham
Tokyo Olympics: Japanese, English _ but where’s the French?
Popovich, Spurs on 7-game losing streak; worst since 1996-97
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
Report It Recaps
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Live Events
Live Events 2
Video Center
Television Schedule
On-Air
Good Morning CT at Nine
Good Morning CT Weekend
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Capitol Report
What’s Right With Schools
Connecticut Families
At the Movies
8 Things To Do
Pet of the Week
Home for the Holidays
CT Style
Living Local Deals
Today’s Dish
In the Kitchen
Money Wisdom
Law Down
Get Fit with Edge Fitness
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
In The Kitchen: La Foresta – Gives Thanks!
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Today’s Living Local Deal is to Avventura Bakery & Deli
Top Stories
A Better Brain Neurotherapy Center: A non-invasive, painless, and drugless approach to treating ADHD that is permanent
Today’s Dish: Snoop Dogg wants to be ‘Sexiest Man Alive’
Middlesex Health is proud to open its Center for Continence & Pelvic Health
Today’s Living Local Deal is to Ultimate Skin Care by Terri
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Key witnesses Fiona Hill, David Holmes testify in Trump impeachment inquiry
GR8 Holiday Give
Be a part of the Gr8 Holiday Give!
Trending Stories
Finally some sunshine today
Body found in Wolcott identified as missing Waterbury woman, death ruled homicide
RECALL: Company recalls salad products sold in CT due to possible E. coli contamination
CT students to support classmate scheduled to appear at ICE hearing in Boston
Shoppes at Buckland Hills, Brass Mill Center implement curfew during holiday season after Christmas brawl
Don't Miss
W82TXT: campaign against distracted driving this Thanksgiving
Be a part of the Gr8 Holiday Give!
Turkey Trots across the state in November
From turkey trots to turkey feasts: Here’s a list of Thanksgiving themed events across the state
Fun family festivities to do this holiday season
Let’s talk turkey: how to best prep for Thanksgiving dinner
Don’t feed your dog these foods during the holidays
More Don't Miss