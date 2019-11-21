Be a part of the Gr8 Holiday Give!

(WTNH)– The News 8 Morning Team and the News 8 Evening Team are once again competing for a cause in the GR8 Holiday Give. It’s all to collect toys for those in need this holiday season.

From now until December 13th, you can bring unwrapped toys to one of the three drop-off locations around the state, and you choose which team you’d like to support: the News 8 Morning Team or the News 8 Evening Team.

The three locations are:

Connecticut Post Mall

1201 Boston Post Road

Milford, CT

Amato’s Toy and Hobby of Middletown

395 Main Street

Middletown, CT

News 8

8 Elm Street

New Haven, CT

Then on Saturday, December 14, join News 8 at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford for our GR8 Holiday Give Toy Drive Event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here’s who is on each team for the friendly competition:

Morning

Keith Kountz

Laura Hutchinson

Gil Simmons

Alyssa Taglia

Jocelyn Maminta

Stephanie Simoni

Teresa Dufour

Ashley Baylor

Sarah Cody

Evening

Ann Nyberg

Darren Kramer

Joe Furey

John Pierson

Sam Kantrow

Brian Spyros

Erik Dobratz

Together we can make the season very bright for kids less fortunate.