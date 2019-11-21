Be a part of the Gr8 Holiday Give!

(WTNH)– The News 8 Morning Team and the News 8 Evening Team are once again competing for a cause in the GR8 Holiday Give. It’s all to collect toys for those in need this holiday season.
From now until December 13th, you can bring unwrapped toys to one of the three drop-off locations around the state, and you choose which team you’d like to support: the News 8 Morning Team or the News 8 Evening Team.
The three locations are:
Connecticut Post Mall
- 1201 Boston Post Road
- Milford, CT
Amato’s Toy and Hobby of Middletown
- 395 Main Street
- Middletown, CT
News 8
- 8 Elm Street
- New Haven, CT
Then on Saturday, December 14, join News 8 at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford for our GR8 Holiday Give Toy Drive Event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Here’s who is on each team for the friendly competition:
Morning
- Keith Kountz
- Laura Hutchinson
- Gil Simmons
- Alyssa Taglia
- Jocelyn Maminta
- Stephanie Simoni
- Teresa Dufour
- Ashley Baylor
- Sarah Cody
Evening
- Ann Nyberg
- Darren Kramer
- Joe Furey
- John Pierson
- Sam Kantrow
- Brian Spyros
- Erik Dobratz
Together we can make the season very bright for kids less fortunate.