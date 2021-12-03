News 8 collects thousands of toys, donations during the GR8 Holiday Give for children in need

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 hosted the GR8 Holiday Give toy drive on Saturday at Hamden Middle School.

News 8 teamed up with Toys for Tots and the U.S. Marine Corps to collect donations for kids in need this holiday season.

News 8 and Toys for Tots were able to collect 3,700 toys and $1,195 in monetary donations during Saturday’s event.

If you weren’t able to make it to the event, click here to make a monetary donation. Every toy and dollar collected will help to make the season brighter for a child right here in Connecticut.