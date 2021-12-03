News 8 collects thousands of toys, donations during the GR8 Holiday Give for children in need

GR8 Holiday Give

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 hosted the GR8 Holiday Give toy drive on Saturday at Hamden Middle School.

News 8 teamed up with Toys for Tots and the U.S. Marine Corps to collect donations for kids in need this holiday season.

News 8 and Toys for Tots were able to collect 3,700 toys and $1,195 in monetary donations during Saturday’s event.

If you weren’t able to make it to the event, click here to make a monetary donation. Every toy and dollar collected will help to make the season brighter for a child right here in Connecticut.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

New Haven

Waterbury PD: 14-year-old crashes car into building on Baldwin Street; residents displaced

News /

WPLR's Chaz and AJ, McDermott Chevrolet, Lexus of New Haven raise over $150K at toy drive

News /

Crash involving pedestrians shuts down part of Bank Street in Seymour

News /

Health Headlines: Pfizer gets the green light for booster shots for teens 16 and older; hospitalization and cases rising in CT

News /

Several towns reinstating indoor mask mandates after increase in COVID-19 cases

News /

New Haven interim police chief withdraws nomination after being rejected by the Board of Alders

News /
More New Haven

Holiday Happenings

More Holiday Happenings

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss