(WTNH) — Join News 8 and the U.S. Marines as they team up for the GR8 Holiday Give.

On Saturday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., News 8 and the Marines will be at the Hamden Middle School for a drive-thru, touchless toy collection.

Some of your favorite News 8 personalities will be on-hand to take your donations.

If you can’t make it to the event, you can still help. Monetary donations can be made online.

Please bring new, unwrapped toys to Hamden Middle School, located at 2623 Dixwell Ave.