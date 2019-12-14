Piles of toys donated for News 8’s Gr8 Holiday Give Toy Drive at Connecticut Post Mall

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the holiday season and Connecticut is in a giving mood.

News 8 kicked off its annual Gr8 Holiday Give Toy Drive Saturday at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford.

All of the toys collected at the drive will go to Toys for Tots and The Boys and Girls Club of Milford.

So many of you are understanding of the hardships families are facing, while recognizing how fortunate you are to be able to help.

Sharon from Guilford told News 8, “We know there’s a lot of people out there who took a late payment on a bill or had to skip getting extra oil this month just to give their kids toys and we figure we have so much why not pay it forward.”

Related: News 8 gets a big delivery for our Gr8 Holiday Give

Members of the News 8 team were there collecting bags and carriages that were overflowing. It was also a chance for the News 8 team to meet the wonderful people who watch us around the clock.

The Gr8 Holiday Give was AWESOME today! Thank you to everyone who stopped by to donate or just to say HI! The amount of toys we collected was insane – this is why we love our viewers! @WTNH pic.twitter.com/4IZJS5r7AH — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) December 14, 2019

Stacey from Trumbull said, “We have a little daughter and we want to make sure that she sees how the community helps everybody, and that’s our goal.”

So many groups and organizations took in donations in the recent weeks, then delivering them to the mall. And for some, the reason behind it all is personal.

Michael from Trumbull said to News 8, “I’m a cancer survivor and I wanted to put a smile on kids faces at the holiday time.”