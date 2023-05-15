GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been almost a month since that deadly crash that happened on the Gold Star Bridge, and the pedestrian walkway has been closed since then.

Happening Monday, shuttle bus service starts over the Gold Star Memorial Bridge, and pedestrians can get a free ride over the bridge.

The crash covered part of the bridge in burning oil. Since folks still can’t walk over it, they will now be able to get a lift across the bridge, thanks to the DOT.

That crash happened in the right lane of the southbound side of the bridge. A lot of that burning oil collecting right near the pedestrian walkway. They are still evaluating, testing and repairing that walkway. As a result, it is still closed.

For folks who need to get across the bridge who usually use that walkway, there will now be a free shuttle bus. It can hold 20 people and as many as two bicycles, and it is labeled “Gold Star Bridge Shuttle”.

It can be used by people in wheelchairs, as well. While there is no cost, no transfers will be issued, either. It’s going to run in a continuous loop. Each loop will take about 30 minutes.

It stops at 121 Riverview Ave. in Groton, Bridge St. in Groton, and then Williams St. and Bailey Circle in New London. It will run 7 days a week from 6 am to 5 pm until the walkway is back open.