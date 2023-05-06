GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver lost their life in a crash on Buddington Rd. Saturday morning, according to Groton police.

Following initial investigations police believe that a Volkswagen was heading north on Buddington Rd. when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a Jeep heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Volkswagen was reported to be unresponsive when authorities arrived. He was transported to L&M Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep and her 5-year-old daughter were also transported to L&M Hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles were said to have heavy front-end damage.

This accident is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has any other information is encouraged to call Groton Police Department at (860) 441-6712.