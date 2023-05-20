Hamden, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting in Hamden Friday night has left three individuals injured, with two still in the hospital, according to police.

Hamden PD responded to reports of numerous gunshots being fired in the Goodrich St. area between Butler St. and Shelton Ave. at 11:26p.m. Friday night. Officers were only able to locate spent shell cases when they arrived on the scene.

Following an initial investigation, police located two gunshot victims who had checked themselves into Saint Raphael’s Hospital shortly after the complaint of shots fired on Goodrich St. A third victim was also found with gunshot wounds not far from the scene of the crime. The last victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Two of the victims are still currently being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital and the third has been released.

This incident is under investigation by the Hamden Police Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit. Anyone with information to should contact Detective Sergeant Jomo Crawford at (203) 230-4000.