HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire broke out at a home in Hamden on Wednesday, April 19, due to a nearby resident burning branches.

On April 19, the Hamden Fire Department was dispatched at 4 p.m. to a fire on West

Easton Street.

A fire truck arrived and reported two vehicles on fire, and that it spread to the exterior of a home.

Firefighters stretched a line and proceeded to extinguish the fire. The fire was limited to the exterior wall of the home, the vehicles in the driveway, and the fence.

During the fire investigation, it was determined that the fire originated in the neighboring

backyard, officials said.

According to HFD, a resident was burning branches and twigs in a barrel. A spark ignited nearby dry leaves against a vinyl fence. The fire then spread to the vehicles that were parked near the house.

HFD would like to remind the public that an open burn permit is required to burn brush. Open burning is not allowed when the Connecticut DEEP (Department of Energy & Environmental Protection) has determined that the fire danger level is High, Very High, or

Extreme, even if a resident has been issued a burn permit.