HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A female who was injured Saturday night while inside her home was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police.

Law enforcement were called to the shooting at about 10 p.m. in the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street after Hamden police heard reports that multiple shots were fired in the area, according to authorities. Police found ballistic evidence in the street, and then learned that the female, whose age has not been specified, had been shot inside her home after a bullet went through the wall.

She was treated on scene for a bullet wound to her shoulder and taken to a hospital, according to police. She is expected to survive.

It was at least the second shooting that night in Hamden. About 30 minutes after the Butler Street shooting, police found a man who had been shot multiple times on Warner Street. He was critically injured, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jay Bunnell at (203) 230-4045 or email jbunnell@hamdenpd.com