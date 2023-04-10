HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Another Connecticut sports team is celebrating a victory this week!

Quinnipiac University’s hockey team, the Bobcats, won their first national championship against Minnesota on Saturday, April 8.

The team flew home from Tampa, FL on Saturday, and were met with a cheering crowd.

This was Quinnipiac’s third trip to the frozen four, but their first time going all the way.

Just like we saw last week at UConn, there’s going to be a big rally in Hamden Monday evening.

The team, Head Coach Rand Pecknold, Quinnipiac University President Judy D. Olian, and Governor Ned Lamont are all going to be in attendance.

There will reportedly be interactive elements to allow people to relive the Bobcats’ historic run.

Doors open at 5 p.m. at the M&T Bank Arena, located at 305 Sherman Ave in Hamden, and the rally is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.