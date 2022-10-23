Hammonasset Beach hosts walk to benefit Type 1 diabetes

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of people came together for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation One Walk in on Saturday.

News 8’s own Laura Hutchinson emceed the event.

News 8 spoke with the Halstead family of Woodbridge, whose young son Finley was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes last year.

“I think for us, its to show him that he’s part of a community that bigger than just our family and JDRF has done an amazing job, kind of build that community for Finley and for all the other Type 1 Diabetics here,” said Kelly Halstead, Finley’s mother.

All the money raised from the walk goes directly toward Type 1 diabetes research.