$48M in federal funding to help test sexual assault kits in CT, around the country

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There used to be more than 1,000 sexual assault kits that sat on the shelves at the state lab in Connecticut.

Now, Connecticut processes 800 sexual assault kits each year. There are state laws mandating the testing of the kits.

But before the law, there was a backlog, and that backlog meant some criminals were never prosecuted.

On Thursday, advocates in green t-shirts that read “we believe you” stood with leaders to announce that $48 million has been released by the Trump administration for the testing of sexual assault kits around the country.

It can cost more than $1,000 to test each kit. In the past, Connecticut has received money to process more than 1,100 kits and the state lab no longer has a backlog.

But Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal wants to make sure predators don’t go free if the criminal justice system fails to send money to states who ask for it.

“Connecticut deserves a fair share of the federal money that goes to this testing so that we avoid a new backlog of sexual assault test kits from developing,” he said.

“We each need to remember that there are real people tied to each one of those kits and the brave survivors who have gone through the evidence collection process deserve a path to justice,” said Beth Hamilton, who represents CT Alliance to End Sexual Violence.

The path to justice she is describing will now also include new technology that allows survivors to track their kit, in real-time.

It works much like tracking a UPS package as it travels in the mail.

Advocates said the new tool is very valuable to victims and survivors. It will allow them to make sure the evidence is tested in a timely manner.