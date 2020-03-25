Allergies or coronavirus?

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Spring is officially here, and with that comes flowers, showers and pollen.

With a rather tame winter and mild temperatures, signs of spring started early, and so did allergy season.

You’ve probably seen pictures of daffodils and crocuses popping up, as well as trees starting to bud.

Over the past two weeks, the tree pollen count has been fluctuating between moderate to very high.

If you have been sneezing and wheezing, the culprits are likely juniper, cedar or maple.

Of course, we are just at the start of allergy season while amid the coronavirus pandemic. So, how can you tell the difference in symptoms?

According to Yale New Haven Health, the most common symptoms for coronavirus include fever, cough, fatigue and difficulty breathing.

Seasonal allergies, on the other hand, usually present with sneezing, a stuffy or runny nose and itchy or watery eyes.

So there is a notable difference between symptoms for COVID-19 and seasonal allergies, but if you are worried, you can always call your local medical provider.