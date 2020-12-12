AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for $39 billion

Health
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2009 file photo, reflections are seen on a sign outside the global headquarters of AstraZeneca in London. Cambridge, England-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which is involved in development of a COVID-19 vaccine, said Saturday Dec, 12, 2020, it is acquiring Boston-based drug developer Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a deal worth dollars 39 billion. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

LONDON (AP) — Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca says it is buying U.S. drug developer Alexion in a deal worth $39 billion.

Cambridge, England-based AstraZeneca PLC, which is involved in one of the efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, said Saturday it’s using a combination of cash and shares for the acquisition of Boston-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The boards of both companies unanimously approved the transaction, which still needs regulatory and shareholder approval. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

“This acquisition allows us to enhance our presence in immunology,” AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said in a statement.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University have jointly developed a coronavirus vaccine that British and Canadian regulators are assessing, alongside a rival effort by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech that has already earned some emergency approvals, and another by U.S. biotechnology company Moderna.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Police activity spotted outside Days Inn in New Haven

News /

Branford Starbucks closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus

News /

Greater New Haven NAACP's goal for equal access to health care, information starts with preventing the flu

News /

Pet of the Week: Migo

News /

Co-director of Chabad Jewish Center gives the latest details on Grand Menorah Lighting and Laser Light Show holiday event

News /

West Haven family creates live stream Christmas series to honor late son

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss