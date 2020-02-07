Biotech hub gets boost in Gov. Lamont’s State of the State address

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In Governor Ned Lamont’s State of the State address, he singled out a shoreline biotech company for its choice to stay in Connecticut.

“Over in Guilford, serial entrepreneur Jonathan Rothenberg has created ‘Butterfly iQ’,” Lamont said during his speech Wednesday. “It has all the preliminary FDA approvals right now to make sure your smartphone can turn into a professional-grade ultrasound imaging device.”

Nevada Sanchez, co-founder of the Butterfly Network showed News 8 how to use the Butterfly iQ.

“This is my carotid artery,” he explained while using the device. “It’s showing the blood flow to my brain.”

The device is used for medical imaging and his a portable device that is able to scan the whole body through a microchip in the head of the want.

Its single probe delivers a two-dimensional array of 9000 mico-machined sensors that emulate any type of transducer — linear, curved or phased.

All of the images are reportedly HIPPA compliant when shared with your doctor to show issues like a broken bone, pneumonia, or tumors.

“It’s the first device that you can carry in your pocket,” Sanchez said. “You can scan anywhere in the body and for less than $2,000; it’s an order on the magnitude that is more affordable than anything else like it.”

The device has been used in Europe and has been able to help underprivileged villages in Africa.

The billion-dollar technology company has not taken any tax credits or money from the state.

Instead, it’s founders relied on biomedical engineers and the state’s proximity to Yale and MIT.

In this bio-hub, they create medical technology that is changing the world.

“You have got a lot of great medical facilities like Yale right down the street,” Sanchez said. “That was one of the early institutions that helped us build this device and prototype and get a view of how doctors would react to this.”

There are strict rules and not everyone can have one of these devices.

In fact, marketing medical devices is a tricky issue. The co-founder said he has to navigate very carefully with the FDA because they can only sell to licensed medical practitioners.

The company started in 2011 with a handful of employees. Sanchez said it has since grown to 200 high tech-workers based in Connecticut with offices in New York and California.

“We have been able to focus and build our technology bring people here and really grow, so I see no reason to leave.” Nevada Sanchez, Co-founder Butterfly Network Inc.

Manufactured worldwide, the next step will be to put the device in the hands of patients with a doctor’s prescription. These entrepreneurs are innovating and investing in a place they call home.