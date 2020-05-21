Can Vitamin D prevent COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — What do we know about Vitamin D?

“The main role of Vitamin D in the body is for bone mineralization,” answered Dr. Kathleen Suozzi, a dermatologist with Yale Medicine. “It helps us absorb our calcium to strengthen our bones. We do know that Vitamin D plays a role in the immune system.”

Now, a Northwestern University study suggests a possible link to COVID-19. Researchers said patients with severe cases had low levels of Vitamin D.

But Dr. Suozzi said there is no scientific evidence behind it and other scientists still have to review it.

“Vitamin D levels were not measured in patients with COVID-19. This study looked at mortality rates in different countries and then took historic levels of Vitamin D that had been previously published for those different countries and tried to correlate them.”

She is closely monitoring reports on Vitamin D,.

“We have no evidence that Vitamin D prevents COVID. This widely discussed study has said that low levels of Vitamin D might make the symptoms of COVID-19 worse, but in terms of prevention, I do not know of any data that suggest that at this time.”

Currently, there is no data that it could lower the risk of the virus.

“While it may pan out that Vitamin D has some role, clearly the total picture is complex and there is still a lot to learn,” said Dr. Suozzi.

The concern is that misinformation could lead to people taking too much of it, which Dr. Suozzi said could lead to potentially dangerous side effects.

“Be careful to adopt changes in your behavior too quickly on data that is unsubstantiated,” she said. “And in terms of Vitamin D, the vast majority of our population can get adequate Vitamin D levels from your diet.”

She said don’t turn to the sun, adding that your skin will thank you for it.

She also cautions about starting over-the-counter Vitamin D supplements, highly recommending talking with your doctor first.