Coronavirus testing ramps up in CT – why should you get tested?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There appears to be somewhat of a surge in COVID-19 testing in Connecticut ahead of the state reopening May 20. Symptoms or no symptoms, why should you get tested?

Thursday, Governor Lamont reported an increase of 6,619 tests administered in the last 24 hours, with nearly 150,000 CT residents tested since the pandemic began. New Haven is now offering tests for asymptomatic residents ahead of businesses reopening May 20.

There are two types of COVID tests available. One detects the virus, the other checks for exposure.

RELATED: New Haven to start testing asymptomatic residents ahead of state reopening May 20

Though both the governor and New Haven Mayor Elicker both emphasize that testing is not a requirement for anyone returning to work, why should you get tested?

“If you have the virus now, we need to isolate you so you don’t infect other people. And if you get sick with the virus, we need to take care of you,” says Dr. Joseph Vinetz, an infectious disease specialist with Yale Medicine.

If you test positive for the antibody, it could lessen the social and economic impact of the pandemic.

“It is useful for tracking the spread of the infection,” adds Dr. Vinetz.

With no vaccine, testing is a way to slow down the spread of the elusive novel coronavirus.

“We want to know first of all, are you contagious to other people and second, have other people already become infected by you?,” explained Vinetz. “And we need to know that so that we can reduce the risk of opening up our businesses, opening up our schools, opening our economy, opening up our society.”

RELATED: Connecticut to ramp up testing as state nears May 20 reopen date

Timing is key. With the high rate of false negatives and positives. Dr. Vinetz says, “Earliest testing give us better and more reliable results.”

The governor expects to go beyond his goal of 42,000 tests a week next week. His mass testing plan includes routine testing in nursing homes and prisons.