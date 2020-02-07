CT Department of Public Health provides updates on Coronavirus guidelines

Stewardesses take temperatures of passengers as a preventive measure for the coronavirus on an Air China flight from Melbourne to Beijing before it land at Beijing Capital International Airport in China, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. China said Tuesday the number of infections from a new virus surpassed 20,000 as medical workers and patients arrived at a new hospital and President Xi Jinping said “we have launched a people’s war of prevention of the epidemic.” (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health shared new guidance on the Coronavirus to all K-12 schools and local health departments Friday.

According to a release from the DPH, the guidance follows guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Even though we currently have no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and no patients under investigation, this new virus is a cause for concern,” said DPH Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell. “We are doing everything we can to communicate new guidance from our federal partners to local schools and health care providers for how to assess and manage risk of anyone possibly been exposed to coronavirus. Though the current risk of coronavirus in our state remains low, we will keep everybody informed every step of the way.”

Also according to the release, the CDC has informed the Connecticut DPH of several Connecticut residents who are not showing any symptoms of virus but who have recently returned from traveling to China and are now in a 14-day period of self-monitoring for signs of coronavirus.

Connecticut recently had two people tested for the Coronavirus – one a Wesleyan student who had traveled in Asia, the other a student from China participating in the Yale Model United Nations program. Both persons tested positive for influenza type A and the cause of their illnesses is most likely the flu. As a precaution, even though neither of these persons had traveled to Hubei Province in China, samples from both persons were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for coronavirus testing. Both samples tested negative.

The most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) about the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China is available here.