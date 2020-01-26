First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, Cal. (WTNH) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Los Angeles County Sunday.
In a tweet Sunday Morning, the Orange County Health Care Agency said they had received positive confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Saturday evening that an individual in Orange County tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to OC Health, the diagnosed individual is a traveler from Wuhan, China.
When they began to feel sick they call health authorities. The individual is now in isolation in a local hospital and is reported to be doing well.
Officials say there is no immediate threat to the general public.