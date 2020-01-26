First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, Cal. (WTNH) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Los Angeles County Sunday.

In a tweet Sunday Morning, the Orange County Health Care Agency said they had received positive confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Saturday evening that an individual in Orange County tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to OC Health, the diagnosed individual is a traveler from Wuhan, China.

PRESS RELEASE: The OC Health Care Agency’s Communicable Disease Control Division received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this evening that an Orange County, California case has tested positive for the novel #coronavirus. https://t.co/bwnzaFzUEG — Health Care Agency (@ochealth) January 26, 2020

When they began to feel sick they call health authorities. The individual is now in isolation in a local hospital and is reported to be doing well.

Officials say there is no immediate threat to the general public.