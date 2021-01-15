Friday is the last day to enroll for Access Health CT

FILE – In this Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012, file photo, a doctor tends to patients in his office in Illinois. The consulting firm Mercer says large U.S. employers saw their smallest health care cost increase in more than two decades in 2020, due to COVID-19, and workers may benefit from that in 2021. Patients stayed home and out of doctor’s offices this year to avoid the global pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

(WTNH) — Friday, Jan. 15 is the last day to enroll for Access Health CT.

Open enrollment ends at midnight.

If individuals choose a plan during the extension, their coverage will start Feb. 1.

If customers are already covered by an insurance plan through Access Health CT for January 2021 and would like to pick a new plan starting in February 2021, they must first pay their January monthly bill (premium).

Residents can enroll online or by phone. The call center is open until 8 p.m. If customers call between 8 p.m. and midnight, an automated service will collect a phone number and customers will receive a call back to complete enrollment.

If you don’t sign up during open enrollment you’ll have to wait until next November, unless, of course, you have a qualifying event like you lose your job, you turn 26 or you move to Connecticut from out of state.