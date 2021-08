(WTNH) – Geriatric care at home has become very available in Connecticut, keeping seniors comfortable in their homes.

Hartford HealthCare has a Geriatric Care Management program, which is used to provide support for older adults living in their own home or apartment, or even in an assisted living facility.

Nancy Becker, Manager of Hartford HealthCare’s Center for Healthy Aging talked about the program. Watch the video above for the full interview.