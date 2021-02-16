Get up and deskercise! Stretches you can do in your home office

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — A lot of us are learning that working from home is not as relaxing as it sounds. We’re stuck in meetings, we’re spending more time at our desks. The result: A negative impact on our mental and physical health.

Is that time spent at your desk starting to take a toll on your neck and your back? You’re certainly not alone.

“Over the last couple of months, really my shoulders, agony,” said Matthew Bull of Fairfield, who has been working from home office through the pandemic.

Allow me to introduce you to “deskercising” – simple moves you can do using your home office.

Trainers Pedro Hernandez and Noah Moore have shown these to their clients who are struggling.

First, a back and leg stretch that starts seated in your chair. Reach both hands down towards the floor, then reach under and behind the seat while you round your shoulders forward.

Next up, Romanian deadlifts. It’s a great move after sitting for a long time that will engage the glutes and legs while offering a stretch.

Now standing, sink your heels into the floor, bend your knees and press your hips back as your hands move toward the ground.

“Engaging the bigger muscle you’re engaging the bigger muscles of the lower body and the lower back,” said Hernandez. “We spent a lot of time sitting so a lot of times those muscles get constricted and tight so by doing an RDL.”

Then, you can use your desk to give the entire backside of your body some love. Place your hands on your desk and hinge at the hips. Push your chest down to the floor.

“You’ll feel that in your lats,” said Moore. “You’ll see the stretch here, in your hamstring, your calves.”

Now, desk squats; they’re a great way to move your legs plus they’ll also help your posture.

“You’re just going to squat down as if you were going to sit, as you do every single day, and come back up,” said Hernandez. “Repeat keep the weight in the heels, and core nice and tight.”

Hernandez said you’ll want to “deskercise” every day. You might feel guilty taking a break at home but adding movement into your workday can actually make you more productive.

“What we don’t realize,” he said, “that we’re not getting enough endorphins in the brain to make us feel happy and so moving actually promotes better mental health.”