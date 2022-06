(WTNH) – The Biden Administration has a plan to vaccinate children under the age of five.

This comes as parents are frequently warned about other circulating viruses, such as the Monkeypox. There is a lot to know in these circumstances, especially before your kids head off to camp this summer.

The Yale Medicine pediatric infectious diseases doctor and associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine, Dr. Tom Murray, joins News 8 to discuss these upcoming plans.