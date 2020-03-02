Hospice, Women & Family Life Center partnering to support grieving women navigating life transitions

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Hospice of Branford and the Women & Family Life Center of Guilford (W & FLC) are joining together to offer a new resource for women.

Both groups help women get through difficult times and help them move on with their lives. W & FLC helps women overcome divorce, leave an abusive relationship or find a job. Connecticut Hospice’s website says they provide quality, compassionate and competent interdisciplinary hospice and palliative care to patients suffering from irreversible illness, and to members of their families.

The partnership called, “Life & Loss: A Grief Support Group for Women Age 55+” will offer a comfortable and safe space for women as they grieve a family member or friend.

In recent years, our Center has worked with an increasingly larger number of women over the age of 50 who are facing multiple life difficulties and losses. From losing a spouse or best friend to losing one’s career or livelihood due to aging or illness, the challenges feel insurmountable to women. We know, however, that by surrounding oneself with positive allies, these women can work through all their feelings of grief and come out on the other side with a sense of community and future. – W & FLC Executive Director Meghan Scanlon

Barbara Pearce, Interim CEO of Connecticut Hospice explained how both organizations can come together to serve a bigger audience.

This partnership is an example of how two organizations with different strengths can come together to better serve our community. We are thrilled to be a partner with the Women & Family Life Center in order to help women through this difficult time. – Barbara Pearce, Interim CEO of Connecticut Hospice

In the groups, the women will work through their emotions and the changes in their life due to losing a loved one which happens to be common after age 50.

The first 8-week session’s meet Tuesday afternoons starting March 31, 2020 at W & FLC.

Interested women should call the Connecticut Hospice to pre-register: (203)315-7544