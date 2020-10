(WTNH) — November is epilepsy awareness month, so News 8 spoke with an expert about deep brain stimulation and how it can help.

Gabriel Martz, Medical Director of the Epilepsy Center at Harford HealthCare’s Ayer Neuroscience Institute spoke with News 8 about the disorder and who is a candidate for deep brain stimulation therapy.

The full interview can be seen above.

More information can be found online.