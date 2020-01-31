Increasing concerns of widespread flu activity in Connecticut in wake of Coronavirus

(WTNH) — Increasing cases of coronavirus and deaths in China, with six confirmed cases in the U.S. All this in the midst of a widespread flu season in Connecticut.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said, “The CDC continues to believe the risk of coronavirus to the general public is low. Meanwhile, I believe it is important that we continue to warn people about the dangers of an annual flu.”

The Congresswoman, flanked by experts, is stressing the major health threat in Connecticut.

Dr. Matthew Carter from the State Department of Health said, “The imminent threat is the one we are dealing with — which is influenza.”

So far, the influenza has killed 23 people in the state.

Dr. Richard Martinello from Yale New Haven Hospital said, “We’re still seeing a great amount of influenza that is circulating among our patients and we really expect that to continue for at least a number of weeks but even into April.”

With the flu contributing to the already bulging patient population at hospitals like Yale New Haven, experts recommend getting the flu shot and washing hands.

Meanwhile, they’re keeping a close eye on the emerging coronavirus with the first human to human transmission in the U.S. and the World Health Organization declaring a global public health emergency.

Two cases in the state, testing negative for coronavirus, both positive for the flu.

The focus is to identify, isolate, and inform.

Dr. Carter said, “We are prepared to try to keep it from exploding into an epidemic.”

“We do know it’s going to be a stressful time for everybody,” said Dr. Martinello. “Anytime there is an emergency, those emergencies stress our systems but I think we are prepared right now.”

To ease the stress, Congresswoman DeLauro is reintroducing a bill to infuse $5 billion into funding public health emergencies.