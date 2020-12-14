Infectious disease experts discuss arrival of COVID-19 vaccine to CT, address concerns, questions for next steps for the public

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the COVID-19 vaccines roll out starting Monday, the country has hit an important point in pandemic response. But there are still a lot of questions and concerns.

Dr. Manisha Juthani of Yale School of Medicine says the arrival of the Pfizer COVID vaccine to healthcare workers in this Phase 1 of distribution is exciting, but we can’t forget to keep social distancing, wearing out masks, and washing our hands.

In the video above, Dr. Juthani also gives an update on the other vaccine candidates, explains how someone could get COVID twice and what that can tell us about COVID immunity, and gives safety tips for holiday shopping in a pandemic.

Also joining us to talk more about this is Dr. Virginia Bieluch, chief of infectious diseases at Hartford Healthcare’s Hospital of Central Connecticut.

Dr. Bieluch addresses concerns with the vaccine’s safety, the historic nature of the arrival of these vaccines in the state, and when we can all expect to be vaccinated in the video below.