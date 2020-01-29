Middlesex Health restricts visitors over flu concerns

MIDDLESEX, Conn. (WTNH) — Middlesex Health is limiting who can visit patients after an uptick in flu cases.

Those with flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to visit patients. Signs of the flu include fever, vomiting, coughing, diarrhea, body aches, and headaches.

Only immediate family members or designated support persons may visit or accompany patients.

The restrictions went into place Wednesday and apply to Middlesex Hospital’s main campus in Middletown, its two satellite emergency departments in Westbrook and Marlborough and its outpatient surgical center on Saybrook Road in Middletown.

Patients may have a maximum of two visitors at a time; no one under the age of 18 will be permitted unless special permission is given.

Visitors must have clean hands and wear a mask.

Limiting the number of visitors per patient is in the best interest of patients, staff, and guests,” officials said in a news release. “Middlesex Health always strives to provide the safest, highest-quality health care and the best experience possible to the community, and this is one way to ensure that it continues to do so.”