Needing an organ transplant doesn’t guarantee a candidate will qualify for an organ transplant

(WTNH) — You may need a new kidney, liver, heart or lung but that doesn’t mean that a new organ is right for you. There are many people who need an organ and plenty of people who are willing to donate but it doesn’t always happen.

Dr. David Mulligan from the Yale School of Medicine says your health may prevent you from receiving or donating an organ. He says in some instances the surgery could cause more harm than good and shorten life even more. The decision may be made based upon how much the recipient may benefit from a donated organ.

Someone in need of an organ donation may be placed on a national waiting list but you can

bypass that list by receiving an organ from a relative, someone you know or even someone who is aware of your need and is willing to donate to you.

According to Donate Life Connecticut, a living donor should be in good overall physical and mental health and older than 18 years of age. Some medical conditions may also prevent someone from being a donor because donor health conditions could harm a transplant recipient.

A potential living donor also needs to consider the risk to their own health.

To learn more about organ donation and how to become a donor you can go to

Donate Life Connecticut’s website here.