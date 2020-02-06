News 8 On Call: Face masks to prevent infection

(WTNH)– The threat of the novel coronavirus has led to a shortage of face masks across the country and in Connecticut.

Keeping up with the demand for a face mask is challenging right now with the increasing number of deaths and cases of coronavirus worldwide.

But how effective is it and who should be wearing one?

“Obviously, we don’t want to create shortages but we know that people are afraid. That varies. Some people are really afraid. And others are not very concerned at all. But we know people will try to do anything they can to prevent any kind of infection,” said Dr. Matthew Cartter.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Cartter, with the Connecticut Department of Public Health, answered questions such as – how can a face mask prevent infection?

“In terms of the science of masks, they are more effective when you’re putting it on a sick person. Like when you show up at the emergency department, they put a mask on somebody when they ask you if you have a cough. It’s a way of preventing transmission to other people you may come in contact with,” said Cartter.

Why is it common to see people in other parts of the world, wearing a mask?

“Having lived in Asia, I know that it is very common for people to wear a mask to prevent infection, as well as if they are sick. So you have well people wearing masks and sick people wearing masks,” said Cartter.

Should more of us consider getting a face mask?

“At this point of time no. Hand-washing is more important. And that will help prevent transmission of the flu, as well as any other respiratory virus including coronavirus,” said Cartter.

What should we be aware of when it comes to using a face mask?

“One of the things about face masks is that once they are wet, viruses just sail right through. So they are not very useful in the community setting. However, if somebody is sick and goes out wearing a mask, it’s a good idea because it actually prevents the viruses from getting out,” said Cartter.

Do you recommend getting a face mask?

“No, but I know people will. Right now the place where masks need to be are in our health care facilities.”

Again, Dr. Cartter stresses washing hands frequently is the best prevention right now. And with no cases of coronavirus in Connecticut, the focus is fighting against the widespread flu. So far 23 people have died in our state. It’s not too late to get that flu shot.

Have a health question you want answered? Send it to News8OnCall@WTNH.com.