Organ donors are needed. Should you be an organ donor?

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Have you considered becoming an organ donor?

Organ transplants save thousands of lives each year. In Connecticut, 1,214 people are presently waiting for an organ However, even though 95% of Americans are in favor of being a donor, only 54% are registered donors.

According to Donate Life Connecticut, 8,000 people die each year due to the lack of an available organ and a person is added to the waiting list every 10 minutes.

Donate Life said of the 123,926 people waiting for an organ 82% need a kidney — kidney donors can be living or deceased — while 13% are waiting for a liver.



Besides organs, corneas and various tissues can also be donated.

Those who are questioning whether they can be a donor or not, the Health Resources and Services Administration has a list of myths and facts to reference when deciding.

To learn more about organ donation and how to become a donor people can go to Donate Life Connecticut.