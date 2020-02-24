Some students, staff at Bristol HS asked to stay home over coronavirus concerns after Italy trip

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — After word that coronavirus spread to Italy, health and school officials asked some students and staff at Bristol Central High School who recently returned from Europe to stay home to ensure they’re not infected and wouldn’t spread the disease.

According to the Bristol Board of Education, the Bristol-Burlington Health District recommended that students and staff that recently returned from Italy to stay at home for at least 48 hours since no directives for traveling from Europe were set at the time of their arrival.

“This was done in part, due to the timing of the trip and lack of guidance from the CDC and Dept. of Public Health,” Bristol Mayor, Ellen Zoppo told News 8. “This morning, the CDC did post the guidance that ‘only travelers from Italy during the past 14 days who feel sick need to stay home.'”

Officials did not say that anyone was infected, the hold was only a precaution.

The Bristol Board of Education released the following statement:

“Based on the recommendation and in collaboration with the Bristol Burlington Health District. It was recommended that our students and staff travelers remain home from school/work. This recommendation was made until more information could be gathered from the CDC. We will remain in communication with our families as we are informed. As always our students’ wellbeing is foremost in our actions.”

The Bristol-Burlington Health District also released a statement. It read in part:

“The news regarding the spread of coronavirus in Italy was just reported this past Sunday. As a result, BBHD immediately consulted with authorities. Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the CT Department of Public Health (DPH) may not have had a chance to evaluate the recent circumstances in Italy, the BBHD decided to be cautious and recommended all travelers remain home from school/work for 48 hours. This provided BBHD with enough time to follow-up with the authorities. As of this morning, the CDC posted the following guidance and recommendations: Only travelers returning from Italy during the past 14 days who feel sick (with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing) need to stay home. Please understand that this decision is based on the most current guidance provided by the CDC and DPH and is subject to change at any time. This decision was made in consultation with the Superintendent of Bristol Public Schools.”

